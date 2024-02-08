Taiwan remains committed to maintaining peace, stability: Tsai
Taipei, Feb. 8 (CNA) Taiwan will keep working with its democratic partners to maintain peace and stability, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Thursday evening, as she wished the public a happy Lunar New Year of the Dragon in a pre-recorded video message.
The outgoing president made the comments in her last Lunar New Year's remarks, noting that Taiwan "will pursue cooperation and prosperity, and make Taiwan one with the world."
With the collective effort of the public, Taiwan has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges over the past few years, Tsai said, urging Taiwanese to remain "united" in the face of volatile international circumstances.
The president also expressed gratitude to members of the military, law enforcement, and coast guard, as well as firefighters and medical workers for performing their duties during the Lunar New Year holiday from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14.
Tsai will leave office on May 20 after eight years as president of the Republic of China (Taiwan).
