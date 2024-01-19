Lai officially declared ROC president-elect; vows to foster unity

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Friday officially declared Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) president-elect of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and Lai pledged to promote unity in the country.

The Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) Lai, who with running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) won the Jan. 13 presidential election with 5,586,019 votes, or 40.05 percent of the total, said he will work hard to implement the party spirit of "clean governance, diligence and love for the homeland."

Accepting a certificate of election as president from CEC officials, Lai said Taiwanese people demonstrated to the world their collective commitment to democracy, which gained significant recognition worldwide.

The Lai-Hsiao ticket defeated Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and his running mate Jaw Shau-kong (趙少康), who garnered 4,671,021 votes, or 33.49 percent.

Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP), and his running mate Wu Hsin-ying (吳欣盈) gained 3,690,466 votes, or 26.46 percent of the total, official CEC vote counts showed.

According to the CEC, the DPP will receive a campaign subsidy of NT$160 million (US$5.1 million), while the KMT and TPP will get NT$140 million and NT$110 million, respectively.

Under the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act, if the votes gained by a group of candidates reaches at least one-third of the winner's ballots, they receive a subsidy calculated as NT$30 per vote.