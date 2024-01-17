Cabinet expected to submit resignations on Thursday: Source

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 17 (CNA) Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and his entire Cabinet are expected to submit their resignations on Thursday, in accordance with Constitutional precedent, a government source said Wednesday.

In remarks earlier this week, Chen said he and his "team" would resign en masse before the newly-elected Legislature is seated on Feb. 1, in keeping with conventions under the Constitution.

A government source, who declined to be named, said Wednesday the resignations are expected to be announced at Thursday's Cabinet meeting and are based on Constitutional Court Interpretation No. 387.

In that ruling, the court held that the premier, though appointed by the president, is accountable to the Legislative Yuan, and should therefore resign along with their full Cabinet before the first session of each new Legislature.

Local media reported that while the resignations will be formally submitted to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), she is not expected to sign off on them, thus allowing the Cabinet to remain in their positions in a placeholder capacity until the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on May 20.

Lai, of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), won a three-way presidential race on Jan. 13, earning around 40 percent of the popular vote.

His two opponents -- Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) -- received 33.5 percent and 26.5 percent, respectively, of the vote share.

Despite holding onto the presidency, the DPP dropped from 61 seats to 51 seats in the Legislature, losing its majority in the 113-seat body.

The KMT won 52 seats in the Legislature, while the TPP won eight and two other seats were won by independents aligned with the KMT.