U.S. to keep working with Taiwan for regional peace: Ex-U.S. officials

Taipei, Jan. 15 (CNA) Two former U.S. officials met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in Taipei on Monday, two days after Taiwan's presidential election, and affirmed the United States' policy of working with Taiwan for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won Taiwan's presidential election on Jan. 13, giving the DPP an unprecedented third consecutive presidential term. Tsai could not run for reelection, having nearly completed two four-year terms.

To show support for Taiwan following the vote, the U.S. government sent former U.S. national security adviser Stephen Hadley and former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg "to travel in their private capacity to Taiwan," according to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

They were accompanied by AIT Chairperson Laura Rosenberger, who is based in Washington D.C.

During the meeting with Tsai at the Presidential Office, Hadley said Taiwan's democracy has set a shining example for the world, calling it a democratic success story based on transparency, the rule of law and respect for human rights and freedoms.

The former U.S. official also said the American commitment to Taiwan is "rock solid, principled and bipartisan."

"We look forward to continuity in the relationship between Taiwan and the United States under the new administration and for common efforts to preserve cross-strait peace and stability," he added.

The trip, Steinberg said, was aimed at underscoring support for Taiwan "based on our unofficial but warm relationship, our insistence on exclusively peaceful means to address cross-strait issues, the importance of dialogue, and the avoidance of unilateral efforts to change the status quo."

He praised Tsai for "her extraordinary leadership over the past eight years in achieving remarkable progress for the people of Taiwan, and for U.S.-Taiwan relationship and partnership."

Tsai, who will leave office on May 20, said the delegation's visit demonstrated U.S. support for Taiwan's democracy and highlighted the close partnership between Taiwan and the U.S.

In addition, she expressed the hope that Taiwan and the United States will resolve the issue of double taxation and that Taiwan-U.S. relations continue to serve as a driving force in regional and global prosperity and development.

The U.S. delegation met with President-elect Lai and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) later Monday.

During that meeting, Lai pledged to continue safeguarding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait based on the foundation laid by Tsai, and he hoped the U.S. will continue its support for Taiwan and deepen bilateral cooperation.