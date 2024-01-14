Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

ELECTION 2024/Taiwan urges Beijing to 'face reality' and accept its election results

01/14/2024 02:04 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwan's new president-elect Lai Ching-te (left) and the nation's new vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim wave at the crowd during a press conference declaring their victory in the presidential election Saturday. CNA photo Jan. 13, 2024
Taiwan's new president-elect Lai Ching-te (left) and the nation's new vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim wave at the crowd during a press conference declaring their victory in the presidential election Saturday. CNA photo Jan. 13, 2024

Taipei, Jan. 14 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday called on Beijing to "face reality" and respect the results of its election, after a Chinese government official referred to Taiwan-related matters as an "internal affair" for China.

In a press release issued Sunday, MOFA noted that Taiwan's 12 diplomatic allies and the governments or parliaments of over 50 countries around the world had sent congratulations following the Jan. 13 presidential and legislative elections.

Despite this, the ministry said, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry issued a statement late Saturday that "ridiculously" referred to the election, and all questions related to Taiwan, as an "internal affair" for China.

In response to the statement, MOFA urged Beijing to "respect" Taiwan's election results, adding that China's position was at odds with the international consensus and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

"China must face up to reality and abandon its efforts to pressure Taiwan" if the sides are to resume positive interactions and for cross-strait relations to return to the right track, the ministry said.

In Taiwan's elections on Saturday, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secured the presidency for a historic third term, but with lower vote shares than in 2020 and 2016, and also lost control of the Legislature.

(By Matt Yu and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/ASG

> Chinese Version
More in ELECTION 2024
View All
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it.Learn more
172.30.142.194