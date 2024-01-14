To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 14 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Sunday called on Beijing to "face reality" and respect the results of its election, after a Chinese government official referred to Taiwan-related matters as an "internal affair" for China.

In a press release issued Sunday, MOFA noted that Taiwan's 12 diplomatic allies and the governments or parliaments of over 50 countries around the world had sent congratulations following the Jan. 13 presidential and legislative elections.

Despite this, the ministry said, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry issued a statement late Saturday that "ridiculously" referred to the election, and all questions related to Taiwan, as an "internal affair" for China.

In response to the statement, MOFA urged Beijing to "respect" Taiwan's election results, adding that China's position was at odds with the international consensus and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

"China must face up to reality and abandon its efforts to pressure Taiwan" if the sides are to resume positive interactions and for cross-strait relations to return to the right track, the ministry said.

In Taiwan's elections on Saturday, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secured the presidency for a historic third term, but with lower vote shares than in 2020 and 2016, and also lost control of the Legislature.