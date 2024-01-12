Lithuanian parliamentary delegation to visit Taiwan soon after elections

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, Jan. 11 (CNA) Lithuanian parliamentarian Matas Maldeikis said recently that he is planning to lead a cross-party delegation of other parliamentary members on a visit to Taiwan one week after its presidential elections, with the aim of showcasing the strong relations between the two sides.

Maldeikis, who heads the Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan, said in an interview Tuesday with the Lithuanian news agency ELTA that the visit is scheduled for Jan. 20-26 and is likely to mark the first meeting of foreign officials with Taiwan's president-elect in the wake of the Jan. 13 elections.

According to a Financial Times report on Wednesday, United States President Joe Biden is also preparing to send two high-level delegations of former officials to Taipei shortly after the elections to convey the importance of the U.S.-Taiwan partnership, amid tensions with Beijing.

At a press briefing in Washington on Wednesday, a senior Biden administration official told reporters that sending an unofficial delegation to Taiwan is consistent with Washington's "One China policy, consistent with the status quo, and timed after the election to ensure that we're not endorsing one candidate or one party over the other."

Meanwhile, in Maldeikis' interview with ELTA, he did not deny that his trip to Taiwan might trigger negative reactions from Beijing, but he said he was not particularly worried about that.

He said China had done everything possible to attack Lithuania, but the Baltic country had made it through, and had even prevailed in a trade dispute with Beijing.

Beijing is expected to issue a statement condemning the Lithuanian delegation's visit to Taiwan, but the "people are used to it," Maldeikis said.

If China launches more balloons over Taiwan, "we can enjoy watching [them] flying over," he said.

Commenting on the upcoming visit by the parliamentarians, the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania told CNA Thursday that the cross-party delegation is likely aimed at showcasing Lithuania's support for Taiwan's democracy and freedom.

A source familiar with the matter told CNA that the vice speaker of the Lithuanian parliament is expected to be part of the delegation.