Foreign minister announces increase in Taiwan Fellowships

Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Wednesday announced an increase in the number of ministry-sponsored Taiwan Fellowships from 100 to 125 beginning next year.

At a scholarship event at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Taipei headquarters, Lin said he was delighted to announce the increase in the fellowships for foreign experts and scholars interested in researching topics related to Taiwan, cross-strait relations, Asia-Pacific region and Sinology universities at institutes in Taiwan.

"Education and talent cultivation are important pillars of our policy. Taiwan is willing to work with its diplomatic allies and like-minded countries to cultivate promising youth, especially in key areas such as semiconductors, ICT, agriculture and health care," he added.

Lin noted that 2024 marks the 14th anniversary of the MOFA Taiwan Fellowship program and the 20th anniversary of the MOFA Taiwan Scholarship program, which is open to degree-seeking students from Taiwan's diplomatic allies.

The two initiatives have benefited 3,000 and 1,400 recipients respectively, Lin said.

Earlier this month, Lin said the number of Taiwan Scholarships offered annually would be increased from the current 200 to 400 by 2025 and 500 by 2026.

"Through these programs, recipients gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan's development. After returning home, many fellows and students become the best cultural ambassadors for Taiwan," the minister said.

Since 2010, MOFA also established a Taiwan Alumni Association (TAA) program to continue to stay in touch with these recipients around the world via Taiwan's overseas missions.