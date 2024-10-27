To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Indian Festival of Lights celebrated for the first time in Kaohsiung

Kaohsiung, Oct. 26 (CNA) Taiwan's southern port city of Kaohsiung on Saturday night hosted its first Diwali, one of the most important festivals in India, as thousands joined the "festival of lights" that celebrates good over evil and the victory of light over darkness.

Co-organized by the India Taipei Association (ITA), the de facto Indian embassy in Taiwan, and Kaohsiung City Government, the event held at the Weiwuying Metropolitan Park featured Indian cuisine and handicraft stalls, along with various Indian music and dance performances before concluding with a five-minute fireworks display lighting up the night sky.

In his opening address, head of the ITA and India's representative to Taiwan Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav noted that in India, Diwali is typically celebrated with close friends, and that "Kaohsiung is India's best friend."

Director General of the India Taipei Association Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav. Photo courtesy of India Taipei Association Oct. 27, 2024

Yadav praised Kaohsiung as the capital of music and culture in Taiwan, resonating with India's love for music and dance. He also said that Diwali celebrates Lord Rama's victory over an evil demon, which he likened to how Kaohsiung quickly recovers from typhoons.

Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), in his speech, praised Indian culture as "rich and diverse," saying Bollywood films were as captivating as world-famous Hollywood movies.

He also revealed his love for Indian curry, noting that he eats the famous Indian cuisine as often as "twice a week."

Chen expressed hope that exchanges between Taiwan and India in trade, technology, tourism, and culture will continue to deepen based on shared values of democracy and freedom.