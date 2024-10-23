150,000 Jay Chou concert tickets sell out in 5 minutes

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) The 150,000 tickets initially up for sale to musician Jay Chou's (周杰倫) four December concerts at the Taipei Dome sold out in only five minutes Wednesday, according to Chou's management company and a local ticketing agency.

The set of four concerts from Dec. 5 to 8 will be one of the first major musical performances at Taipei Dome, which opened last October, and will also be Chou's first shows in Taiwan in seven years.

More than 890,000 fans logged onto the ticketing website tixcraft at noon Wednesday to vie for the 150,000 tickets, which sold out in only 5 minutes, Chou's management company, JVR Music, told CNA.

Tixcraft CEO Chiu Kuang-tsung (邱光宗) said his company had to make use of over 10,000 virtual machines -- its most ever -- to accommodate the heavy user traffic.

"In the future, there might only be Jay Chou who's capable of breaking that record," Chiu said.

A smaller number of remaining tickets for the concerts is due to go on sale at 3 p.m.