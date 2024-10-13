To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Diwali, Indian festival of lights, to be celebrated in Kaohsiung

Kaohsiung, Oct. 13 (CNA) The 2024 Diwali celebration, also known as the Hindu festival of lights, is coming to Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan later this month for the first time, according to a statement released by the city government on Sunday.

The festival will take place at the port city's Weiwuying Metropolitan Park from 3 p.m.-8:05 p.m. on Oct. 26, allowing the public to experience India's unique festival culture through an Indian specialty food market, a variety of music and dance performances, and a spectacular fireworks show, the city government said.

Diwali, or Deepavali, is a major religious festival for Hindus. It symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil".

Diwali is celebrated not just in India but in many other countries across the world and symbolizes prosperity and optimism.

Earlier this month, Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav, director general of the India Taipei Association (ITA), and his deputy Dhananjay Singh Yadav met with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁). During the meeting they expressed gratitude to the city government for holding the Diwali festival in the city.

Chen said he believes through the festive event, people in southern Taiwan will learn more about India.

The city government also looks forward to fostering cooperation between Kaohsiung and India in areas such as trade, technology, and culture, while promoting exchanges in semiconductors and city-to-city knowledge sharing through smart city development, he added.