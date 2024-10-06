Sung Kang visits Taiwan to promote second Luc Besson Taipei-shot film

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

By James Lo, CNA staff reporter and writer

Hollywood movie star Sung Kang, known for his slick long hair and suave on-screen persona as "Han" from the "Fast and Furious" franchise, visited Taiwan in early September to promote "Weekend in Taipei," the second film by renowned French filmmaker Luc Besson shot in the Taiwanese capital.

As a part of the press tour, Kang sat down with the local press on Sept. 3 to talk about his experience tackling the role of the movie's big bad, the influence his most famous character has on his personal life and his impressions of Taipei.

Bad is rad

"Playing the bad guy is always fun," Kang said of his character in his Taipei-set movie. "It's more fun than playing, you know, the boring cool guy."

Kang said while playing the villain, he could explore emotions not openly on show in real life.

With Kwang, a Taiwan-residing Korean drug lord who is the antagonist in his latest movie, the actor said the fictional kingpin was well-written and displayed three-dimensional emotions that drew in the audience.

Hollywood actor Sung Kang signs autographs will walking the red carpet for the premier of "Weekend in Taipei" on Sept. 1. CNA photo Sept. 1, 2024

"I am surprised, and it is refreshing to hear people say, 'I really relate with him (Kwang); I feel for him, I'm rooting for him,'" Kang said. "Because even though he is the bad guy, he's truly involved with this woman, and he'll do anything for her. So that dimension was really cool to play."

Kang's positive experience playing Kwang led to him entertaining the possibility of revisiting the character -- as he has done with other characters in movies and shows.

Kang's younger co-star, Taiwanese-American musical prodigy Wyatt Yang (楊明偉), also voiced interest in returning with his on-screen stepdad in a potential spin-off.

Yang is the son of Welly Yang (楊呈偉), the Taiwanese-American star who created the popular off-Broadway musical "Moving Tracks" (鋪軌) and was also the first to play Wai Tung in the stage musical adaptation of Ang Lee (李安)'s "The Wedding Banquet" (囍宴).

From left to right: Sung Kang, Wyatt Yang and Gwei Lun-mei pose together during the press tour for their movie "Weekend in Taipei." Photo courtesy of Cai Chang International Inc

Although Welly Yang played a minor role in "Weekend in Taipei," the real-life father and son did not share a scene in the younger Yang's debut production.

"I think it would be nice to share a scene with him. But, you know, I see him every day of my life, you know, so I'm not dying to share a scene with him," Wyatt Yang joked.

The young actor said that despite his entire family sharing the musical gene, he often performs the role of DJing on road trips -- because his dad's taste in music is questionable.

"I don't really let my dad pick because he's like... his music taste is not very good," Yang laughed.

Lai, Lai, come on in

When most of "Weekend in Taipei" was being shot back in 2023, Kang spent an extended amount of time in Taiwan and developed an affinity for a local restaurant called "Lai Lai Soy Milk."

According to Kang, his on-screen stepson got him addicted to the local eatery.

"When I go to Lai Lai, it's the best representation of the people in this city," Kang explained. "Because I feel like I'm with my aunt and uncle. And they do not care that Han Ge (Taiwan's pet name for Kang) is there. They'd go, 'Move out the way! Go clean that plate! Go take that back!' And it makes me feel like I'm at home."

When asked whether she wanted to introduce the two men to other similar restaurants, the film's female lead, Taiwanese actress Gwei Lun-mei (桂綸鎂), laughingly said: "No, they are too into Lai Lai's world. Don't change. Keep it."

Kang, Yang and Gwei were joined on the red-carpet event in Taipei on Sept. 2 by the movie's Taiwanese American director, George Huang (黃嘉智) and its producer, Besson.

The director of "Weekend in Taipei" George Huang (left) promotes his movie with cast members Wyatt Yang (second left), Gwei Lun-mei (third left), Sung Kang (third right) alongside producers Virginie Besson-Silla (second right) and Luc Besson (right). CNA photo Sept. 1, 2024

The film's lead, Luke Evans, appears joins the Taipei press tour via video call on Sept. 1. CNA photo Sept. 1, 2024

The male lead, Luke Evans, did not attend due to prior engagements.

Since its official release on Sept. 25, the movie has been shown in all Taiwanese cinemas and is going down a storm, particularly because of the familiar scenery and local actors.

Fame and awareness

During his stint in Taipei in 2023, the Hollywood star learned he is nicknamed "Older Brother Han" in Taiwan, thanks to his being the only leading Asian in the Fast and Furious franchise.

"When I first came here (Taipei), people always called me Han Ge," Kang said. "That's very special."

He said while he had been unsure how to feel about the recognition he gets because of the character, he has got better at embracing his identity.

Han changed the stereotypical image of Asians in the U.S., Kang explained.

He added that his character had brought instant joy to fans, and he therefore made sure to take time out of his schedule to visit children's hospitals during both his trips to Taipei.

Sung Kang poses with a young patient and her parents inside the pediatric ward at the MacKay Memorial Hospital on Sept. 4. Photo courtesy of the MacKay Memorial Hospital

With the help of local pop-culture buff and charity enthusiast Makoto Tsai (蔡榮洲), Kang chatted with children and gave them presents at the National Taiwan University Hospital in 2023 and again at the MacKay Memorial Hospital on Sept. 4.

The visit from the Hollywood star lifted the spirits of several children, MacKay Hospital said in a Sept. 5 press release, adding that Kang's private visit also brought joy to medical professionals and hospital staff alike.

Enditem/kb