India Epic Ramayana takes center stage at Taiwan arts festival
Taipei, Oct. 6 (CNA) The biennial Asia-Pacific Traditional Arts Festival kicked off in Yilan on Saturday, and will feature nine days of shows with performers from India, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan, performing their respective perspectives and artistic expressions of the classic Indian epic "Ramayana."
According to the India Taipei Association (ITA) that represents Indian interests in Taiwan in the absence of diplomatic ties, the epic story originated from India and spread to Southeast Asia and beyond.
It tells the story of King Rama who must save his kidnapped wife, Sita. Along Rama's journey, important Hindu life lessons are learned.
In Thailand, the national epic Ramakien is derived from the Ramayana and serves as a cornerstone of classical Thai culture, often performed in the royal courts. In Indonesia, Ramayana influences Javanese and Balinese cultures as a source of moral guidance, and is often performed through shadow puppetry.
"The Ramayana is more than just a story; it is a bridge connecting the diverse cultural traditions of Asia. Through these artistic expressions, people can celebrate this shared heritage while highlighting the enduring power of this epic across millennia," ITA said in a press release.
The "2024 Asia-Pacific Traditional Arts Festival" in Yilan is hosted by the National Center for Traditional Arts and supported by the ITA, together with representative offices from Thailand and Malaysia.
Visitors are invited to witness artistic interpretations of the Ramayana within the cultural context of several Asian countries, ITA said.
This year's festival, themed "Let Light Prevail" under the inspiration of Diwali, also known as the Hindu Festival of Lights, is set to run until Oct. 13 at the National Center for Traditional Arts, Yilan Park.
