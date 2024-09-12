Focus Taiwan App
A-Mei to rock Taipei Dome with 5 concerts, including New Year's Eve show

09/12/2024 03:18 PM
Pop singer A-Mei. CNA file photo
Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) Pop singer A-Mei (張惠妹) announced on Thursday she will hold five concerts at the Taipei Dome this December, including a special New Year's Eve performance on Dec. 31.

Through her agency, Young Hope Entertainment, A-Mei revealed the concerts will take place at the Taipei Dome on Dec. 21, 22, 28 and 29. There will also be a special New Year's Eve show where she will ring in 2025 with her fans.

A-Mei's manager, Isaac Chen (陳鎮川), shared the news on Facebook, inviting fans to join the celebration.

"Only a spectacular artist dares to close out the year," he said, adding, "With a venue this massive, the production will be nothing short of breathtaking."

A-Mei's world tour began in April 2022 at the Taipei Arena, where she set a personal record by selling out 12 shows.

In March 2023, the tour continued at Kaohsiung Arena, where all 10 shows sold out.

She also performed in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Singapore and China.

(By Wang Hsin-yu and Evelyn Yang)

Enditem/kb

