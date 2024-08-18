Over 1,000 celebrate Indonesia's Independence Day in Taipei

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 18 (CNA) More than 1,000 Indonesians celebrated Indonesia's Independence Day with musical performances and food Sunday at the plaza in front of Taipei City Hall.

The event, titled "Pesta Rakyat" (Folks Party), is dedicated to Indonesians but is also meant to celebrate friendships among the growing Southeast Asian communities in Taiwan, including Thais, Vietnamese, Filipinos, and Malaysians, Indonesia's Representative to Taiwan Iqbal Shofwan said during his speech.

The event, organized by the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei (IETO), is held so all Indonesians in Taiwan can celebrate the 79th anniversary of attaining statehood despite being far from home, Shofwan told CNA on the sidelines of the celebrations.

Indonesia's Representative to Taiwan Iqbal Shofwan (third left) and Eric Yu (third right), chairperson of Taipei Research, Development and Evaluation Commission. CNA photo Aug. 18, 2024

"IETO wants Indonesians in Taiwan, most of whom are workers, to enjoy themselves at this event, because they don't often have time for recreational activities," Shofwan said.

Nunik Faujiah, an Indonesian woman who works as a caregiver at a nursing home, told CNA she was "happy and proud" to be able to celebrate Indonesia's national day far from home.

Nunik Faujiah (right) attends the Pesta Rakyat event at the Taipei City Hall Plaza on Sunday. CNA photo Aug. 18, 2024

Having just joined the crowd in singing Indonesia's national anthem, she teared up as she spoke.

It was her first time participating in an Independence Day celebration in Taiwan as her previous employer did not let her take the day off, Faujiah said.

Indonesian pop singer Ndarboy Genk took the stage at around 5 p.m., sending the crowd into a frenzy as he served up one hit song after another.

Ndarboy Genk performs at Pesta Rakyat in Taipei. CNA photo Aug. 18, 2024

Ichwan Joesoef, director of IETO's Tourism and Transportation Department, said Ndarboy was invited as the headliner because he is popular in Indonesia and also has a big fan base in Taiwan, as evidenced by the crowd that began to amass in front of the stage an hour and a half before he was scheduled to appear.

Participants wave and record Ndarboy's performance with their phones. CNA photo Aug. 18, 2024

Joesoef said Sunday's event was the second Pesta Rakyat that IETO co-organized with the Taipei City Government and expressed hope that the event will continue to be held and gain traction among Indonesians in Taiwan.

He thanked the Taipei City Government for being "welcoming" to Indonesians and for holding events to mark Indonesia's Independence Day and Eid-al-Fitr at Daan Park.