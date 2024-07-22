Taiwan wins 2 gold medals at 2024 International Mathematical Olympiad

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 22 (CNA) Taiwan won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals at this year's International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), ranking 11th among the 108 countries that took part in the competition, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Monday.

The Taiwanese team was made up of six high school students, with Lee Tien-hui (李天輝) of Kaohsiung Municipal Kaohsiung Senior High School and Cho Yu-an (卓育安) of Taipei Municipal Chien Kuo High School, winning gold medals, the MOE said in a news release.

The silver medals were won by Chiang En-hua (江恩驊) and Chang Ting-wei (張庭瑋), who both attend Taipei Municipal Chien Kuo High School, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Chang Chi-an (張齊安) and Hsu Meng-che (許孟哲), received bronze medals, it said, adding that the two are also students at the Taipei and Kaohsiung schools.

According to the ministry, each gold medal winner will receive a cash award of NT$200,000 (US$6,086) from the MOE, while the silver medal winners receive NT$100,000, and the bronze medal winners NT$50,000.

The 65th IMO, which took place in Bath, the United Kingdom, from July 11-22, had 609 contestants.

The mathematical competition is for high school students and is held annually in a different country. The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania.