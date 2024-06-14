Czech Centre Taipei marks 'landmark' in bilateral relations: VP Hsiao

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 14 (CNA) The Czech Republic opened a new center in Taipei to promote Czech culture and foster exchanges Friday, with Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) lauding the move as a landmark in bilateral relations.

The launch of the Czech Centre Taipei is "another landmark in the already very strong relationship between the people of Taiwan and the people of Czechia," Hsiao said at the launch event in Taipei, where an exhibition showcasing Czech history through photography also opened.

She added that the center would "add another cultural face to [the] robust partnership" between Taiwan and the Czech Republic, which she said have in recent years collaborated intensively on economic, trade, investment, science and education, among other areas.

The vice president added that with Prague becoming a popular destination for Taiwanese tourists, she hoped more Czech nationals would visit Taiwan to "appreciate [Taiwanese] history, culture, the traditions and the modern life."

First vice president of the Czech Senate Jiří Drahoš, who is visiting Taiwan from June 10 until Saturday, also lauded the launch of the center as "another step in strengthening mutual relations."

Drahoš said bilateral relations should not be limited to scientific and industrial cooperation, adding that he looks forward to seeing more cultural exchanges facilitated by the new center through events in art, music, literature and other areas.

According to the center's head Markéta Záhumenská, despite officially beginning operations on Friday, the center does not yet have its own premises and is currently located in the Czech Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.

The office represents Prague's interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

Apart from the photo exhibition, the center is planning to organize an event commemorating Prague-born writer Franz Kafka and collaborate with Art Taipei, an art fair held annually in October, Záhumenská said at Friday's event.

The Taipei center, one of 28 Czech Centres worldwide and the newest addition, reflects Czechia's commitment to elevating bilateral ties, according to head of the Czech Centres Jitka Panek Jurkova.

"Wherever we have [these] dynamic relations [with a country], we really feel a need to get to know more about each other," she said, adding "this is what culture does."

Czech Centers, partly funded by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are cultural institutes tasked with promoting Czech culture and strengthening cultural ties between the Czech Republic and the countries where they are located.

