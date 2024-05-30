Artist Lay Hsiang dies aged 85

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 30 (CNA) Artist Lay Hsiang (雷驤) died on Wednesday evening at the age of 85 due to multiple illnesses and respiratory failure, according to a statement issued by his family.

He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and music, according to the statement released by Lay's daughter -- musician Summer Lei (雷光夏).

"Lay Hsiang was passionate about life and creativity, and was deeply loved by his students and family. He rebelled against his times, had a free spirit, and has now joyfully sprinted away," his family said.

Born in Shanghai in 1939 and an art graduate of the now National Taiwan Normal University, Lay was a writer, painter, director, photographer, and art educator.

Lay's written work spanned from novels to prose and to picture books. He published a total of 37 books.

Lay once said creating makes him happy because it allows him to make a new world within his narrow life.

In an interview with the National Museum of Taiwan Literature in 2020, Lay said he entered the literary world when he completed his first novel, "Dog." He sent it to his friend Chi Deng Sheng (七等生, pen name of Liu Wu-hsiung), who then forwarded it to a literature magazine, where it was published in 1967.

Lay's debut photography work was featured on the cover of Chi Deng Sheng's first novel, "Deadlock," in 1969. He later started working at China Television Company in the 1970s, producing TV series and documentaries.

Lay directed or produced around 300 TV series and documentaries throughout his life and won two Golden Bell Awards, an annual Taiwanese television and radio production award.

In addition, Lay also won the Golden Tripod Awards, the highest honor in Taiwan's publishing industry, the Taipei Culture Award, and was a recipient of the Shanghai International Film Festival Golden Goblet Awards.

Publisher Fu Yueh-an (傅月庵, pen name of Lin Chiao-hung), who Lay described as a "literary soulmate," told CNA Thursday that Lay was versatile, given that he wrote, painted, photographed, and directed documentaries.

Fu added that it was due to this versatility that people often overlook his achievements in literature.

According to Fu, most of Lay's creations included an article about his experiences and memories paired with an illustration.

"He didn't just say he loves Taiwan, he started noting down changes (in Taiwanese society) through his writings, his paintings, and his photography or video works, as early as the 1960s," Fu said.

Writer Liao Yu-hui (廖玉蕙), who got to know Lay through a painting club and was a long-time friend, told CNA that Lay was affectionately referred to as the "Principal" of the club by everyone.

She added that his art style changed significantly after 2016, "He started using a lot of vibrant colors, and regained more energy after his illness."

Lay was hospitalized in intensive care for 59 days in 2016 and rarely attended public events after that.

Liao shared that Lay was also deeply involved in art education for many years, teaching painting and photography.

Lay taught at universities, community colleges, and elementary schools in rural areas, devoting himself to making art a part of daily life.

As an educator herself, Liao said she admired Lay's dedication: "He was truly remarkable and had lots of charisma when teaching."