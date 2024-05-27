Translated Taiwanese literature promoted in Czech Republic

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Prague, May 26 (CNA) Two Taiwanese writers attended the Book World Prague 2024 as part of a promotion tour in the Czech Republic for the Czech translations of their books.

The writers, Hsieh Kai-te (謝凱特) and Shieh Zi-fan (謝子凡) attended the book fair with Mí:Lù Publishing Ltd. The publisher's booth featured many Taiwanese authors' works translated into Czech.

The two held a book launch and signing at the event on Saturday and Sunday for their books "My Ant Father" and "I and the Garbage Truck I Chased," with the support of the publisher and Taiwan's Culture Ministry.

The Book World Prague 2024, held May 23-26, welcomed 801 participants from 40 countries and regions, organizers said.

Following the event, the writers and the publisher will speak at Charles University in Prague, the Museum of Czech Literature, the Municipal Library of Prague, the Olomouc Research Library and the Moravian Library in Brno, Czechia's second-largest city.

Mí:Lù Publishing was founded by Czech artist, illustrator, designer and publisher Tomáš Řízek in 2014. It has since been translating and publishing Taiwanese works in Czech.

Mí:Lù Publishing Ltd. founder Tomáš Řízek (right) and editor in chief Pavlína Krámská pose with the publisher's books, including Taiwanese literature in Czech and Czech literature in Traditional Chinese. CNA photo May 26

Ke Liang-ruey (柯良叡), Taiwan's representative in the Czech Republic, lauded the publisher's role in literature exchange between the Central European country and Taiwan over the past decade.

In 2020, Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil received a copy of "Memories of Mount Qilai: The Education of a Young Poet" translated into Czech by Taiwanese poet Yang Mu (楊牧) and published by Mí:Lù from then-President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), when he visited Taiwan, Ke said.

The publishing house has also translated Czechia's classic poetry collection "Kytice" by Karel Jaromír Erben into Chinese, Ke said.

It is a Culture Ministry recommended read for elementary and junior high school students, Ke added.