7 Taiwanese universities rank in Asia's top 100

Taipei, May 1 (CNA) Seven of Taiwan's universities have been featured in the Asia University Rankings 2024 best 100 universities, the United Kingdom-based Times Higher Education (THE) announced on Tuesday.

According to THE, Taiwan's top universities are National Taiwan University (NTU) ranking 26th, China Medical University (CMU) at 56th, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) at 64th, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) and National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) tying at 71st, Taipei Medical University (TMU) at 83rd and National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) at 94th.

NTU's ranking improved slightly from 29th in 2023. NYCU and NTHU climbed more than 20 spots, while NTUST and NCKU made comebacks after dropping out of the top 100 in 2022. CMU and TMU, on the other hand, fell in the rankings.

In a Wednesday response, NTU said its scores in most of the indexes used to evaluate university rankings had improved. Its THE world ranking also improved from 187 to 152.

Meanwhile, CMU said it has monitored teacher performance, invested in equipment, closely assisted students with research plans, and interacted with top universities worldwide.

It added that the institution has featured in the rankings for many years and will continue progressing.

NYCU said its improved ranking was down to hard work from faculty and students. However, it added that rankings often fluctuate so ensuring the institution features is not their main goal, but doing so more reflects its achievements in teaching and research.

NTHU senior vice president Tai Nyan-Hwa (戴念華) told CNA that improved research quality and increased citations improved the university's ranking. The school has set up a talent development fund to encourage teachers and in turn better the performances of both students and teachers.

Elsewhere in Asia, the top universities are Tsinghua University and Peking University in China, the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and Tokyo University in Japan, THE data showed.

Tsinghua University took the first spot for the sixth consecutive years and and Peking University secured the second place for the fifth straight year.

Rounding out the top ten are the University of Hong Kong, Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China, Fudan University in China, Zhejiang University in China and Chinese University of Hong Kong, according to THE data.

The 2024 ranking includes 739 universities from 31 territories, THE said.

The Asia University Rankings 2024 uses the same 18 performance indicators as THE World University Rankings, but recalibrated to reflect attributes common at Asian institutions, THE added.