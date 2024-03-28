Harvard Film Archive to hold event honoring Taiwan director Edward Yang

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 28 (CNA) Selected works by late Taiwanese director Edward Yang (楊德昌) will be screened at the Harvard Film Archive in the United States from March 29 to May 5 as part of an event jointly curated by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture and Harvard University.

"Chronicles of Changing Times. The Cinema of Edward Yang" will feature seven of Yang's feature-length films, including "Yi Yi: A One and A Two..." (一一), "A Brighter Summer Day" (牯嶺街少年殺人事件), "A Confucian Confusion" (獨立時代), "Mahjong" (麻將), "The Terrorizers" (恐怖份子), "That Day, On the Beach" (海灘的一天) and "Taipei Story" (青梅竹馬), according to the ministry in a statement on Thursday.

In particular, "Mahjong" was recently restored by the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute (TFAI) and is now available in 4K resolution, which is the version that will be screened during the event, the ministry said.

In addition, "Expectations" (指望), which forms part of Yang's 1982 omnibus film "In Our Time" (光陰的故事), will also be featured.

Yang's widow Kaili Peng (彭鎧立) will be present at the March 29 screening of the iconic "Yi Yi: A One and A Two..." while Yang's son Sean Yang will attend the March 30 screening of the 4-hour epic "A Brighter Summer Day" to introduce the movie and interact with the audience, according to the event webpage.

A division of the Harvard Library, the Harvard Film Archive maintains an extensive archive of over 40,000 motion picture prints and audiovisual elements from around the world from almost every period in film history.

The archive frequently invites film directors and artists to discuss their work with students, professors, artists and cinephiles.

After the TFAI held "A One and A Two: Edward Yang Retrospective" from July to October last year, Film at Lincoln Center in New York introduced "Desire/Expectations: The Films of Edward Yang" in December that year, while the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago organized "Edward Yang: Cities and Souls" in January this year to pay tribute to the influential Taiwanese director.

For ticketing and general information about "Chronicles of Changing Times. The Cinema of Edward Yang," visit the event webpage.

