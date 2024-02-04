Over 94,000 fans attend Ed Sheeran concert in Kaohsiung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 4 (CNA) Over 94,000 fans flocked to Kaohsiung National Stadium on Saturday night for a concert by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, setting a new attendance record for the 15-year-old venue.

The attendance figures -- including fans both inside and outside the 55,000-seat stadium -- were released by the Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau, which set up a command center to manage the crowds at the event.

In a press release early Sunday, the bureau said the concert had ended at 10:19 p.m. and that crowd dispersal was completed 90 minutes later, at 11:49 p.m.

It noted that over 270,000 people had taken the Kaohsiung Metro on Saturday, with times between trains shortened to three minutes in the hours before and after the concert.

The city government also arranged 40 shuttle buses to take concertgoers back to Kaohsiung's train and high-speed rail stations, the bureau said.

Sheeran was in Taiwan as part of his ongoing "Mathematics Tour" to promote his sixth and seventh albums, "Subtract" and "Autumn Variations," according to organizers Kuang Hong Arts.

After arriving in the country on Thursday, Sheeran spent some time sightseeing around Kaohsiung and posted Instagram stories of his various locations, including the Pier-2 Art Center and the inflatable yellow ducks at Love River Bay.

The official attendance at Sheeran's show -- 94,646 -- exceeded that of previous mega acts including the South Korean pop band Blackpink and British rock band Coldplay, the latter of which set the stadium's previous attendance record of 86,505 last November.