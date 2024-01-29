Pop-up book released to show Taiwan temple craftsmanship

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) A pop-up book demonstrating the craftmanship preserved in temples in Taiwan was released by the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute, with trips to the actual temples planned in February and March.

Titled "God's Mansion, Our Temples," the pop-up book features traditional crafts such as stone and wood sculptures, Koji pottery and embroideries used in places of worship, including Lungshan Temple in Taipei and the Mazu Temple in Lugang, the institute said in a statement Monday.

Chen Tien-li (陳殿禮), director of the Nantou-based institute, said the new book was like a mini theater, using lively illustrations and paper art to spark curiosity among readers.

Photo courtesy of National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute Jan. 29, 2024

The format of the pop-up book allows readers to better appreciate details of the craftsmanship, such as the spider-web like "caisson ceiling" in Lagang Mazu Temple, according to the statement.

Beyond showing the craftmanship and architectural features of local temples, the new book also incorporates recordings of sounds often heard in a temple, including drawing lots, throwing divination blocks, and holding religious rituals, the institute said.

The organization is also planning free visits to Lungshan Temple on Feb. 3, Tian Tan Tian Gong Temple in Tainan on Feb. 25 and Lugang Mazu Temple on March 2, using the book as the guide, it said.

People can sign up for the three free temple visits through the Accupass event registration site.