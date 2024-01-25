Exhibition featuring cat artwork opens in Pingtung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 25 (CNA) The "CAT ART by Shu Yamamoto" exhibition opened Thursday at the Pingtung 1936 Tobacco Culture Base and will run until April 14.

The exhibition has returned to Taiwan following its Taipei 2019 debut and features 60 paintings, including 10 pieces that are being shown in the country for the first time.

Shu Yamamoto, a visual artist and cat lover, takes inspiration from world-famous paintings to which he adds a feline touch, while respecting their original style and brushwork, according to his official website.

At the opening ceremony on Thursday, Pingtung County Magistrate Chou Chun-mi (周春米) said the exhibition provides a great opportunity for people to learn more about world-famous paintings.

Some of the newly exhibited paintings include cat versions of "The Birth of Venus" and "The Last Supper."

Pingtung County Magistrate Chou Chun-mi (left) and children pose with the works at the exhibition. Photo courtesy of Pingtung County government Jan. 25, 2024

The Pingtung County Cultural Affairs said they have launched a variety of cat merchandise, including playing cards featuring paintings in the exhibition, mini-size framed paintings, as well as puzzles.

Tickets cost NT$299 (US$9.55) each and visitors can get a NT$50 discount if they have a Sprino Tea receipt.

They can be purchased on-site or via the online website udn Tickets.