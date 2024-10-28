Taiwan issues warnings to Chinese coast guard vessels around Kinmen

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) Taiwan on Monday issued warnings to four Chinese coast guard vessels that intruded into restricted waters around the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen Islands, according to the Coast Guard Administration (CGA).

The four China Coast Guard ships were detected approaching restricted waters south of Kinmen at around 2 p.m. Monday, the CGA's Kinmen-Matsu Branch said in a statement.

The CGA said it immediately deployed four patrol boats to closely monitor the situation.

When the Chinese ships with the hull numbers "14512," "14609," "14603" and "14602" separately entered the restricted waters off Lieyu Islet, Zhaishan, Xinhu and Liaoluo at 3 p.m., the Taiwanese patrol boats broadcast warnings until they left the areas at 5 p.m., it said.

The actions by the China Coast Guard only exacerbate the estrangement between people on two sides of the Taiwan Strait and impede cross-strait exchanges, the CGA said, adding that it will continue to safeguard national sovereignty and uphold Taiwan's rights on the sea.