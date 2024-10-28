Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan issues warnings to Chinese coast guard vessels around Kinmen

10/28/2024 08:58 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration's Kinmen-Matsu Branch Oct. 28, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration's Kinmen-Matsu Branch Oct. 28, 2024

Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) Taiwan on Monday issued warnings to four Chinese coast guard vessels that intruded into restricted waters around the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen Islands, according to the Coast Guard Administration (CGA).

The four China Coast Guard ships were detected approaching restricted waters south of Kinmen at around 2 p.m. Monday, the CGA's Kinmen-Matsu Branch said in a statement.

The CGA said it immediately deployed four patrol boats to closely monitor the situation.

When the Chinese ships with the hull numbers "14512," "14609," "14603" and "14602" separately entered the restricted waters off Lieyu Islet, Zhaishan, Xinhu and Liaoluo at 3 p.m., the Taiwanese patrol boats broadcast warnings until they left the areas at 5 p.m., it said.

The actions by the China Coast Guard only exacerbate the estrangement between people on two sides of the Taiwan Strait and impede cross-strait exchanges, the CGA said, adding that it will continue to safeguard national sovereignty and uphold Taiwan's rights on the sea.

(By Chang Yi-lien and Ko Lin)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.39