DEFENSE/Chinese blockade would trigger military response from Taiwan: Minister
Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) A Chinese blockade around Taiwan would constitute an "act of aggression" as defined by the United Nations, and Taiwan's military would respond with anti-blockade measures and wartime deployments, Taiwan's defense minister said Wednesday.
At a legislative hearing, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Lo Meei-ling (羅美玲) brought up the Oct. 14 Joint Sword 2024-B drills China held around Taiwan, which loosely simulated maneuvers used in a blockade.
She then asked Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) how Taiwan would respond if China were to enforce an extended blockade around Taiwan.
Koo said that blockades, as defined under international law, are acts of war in which a country's air and sea traffic are completely embargoed by an enemy nation using military force.
Under United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3314, blockades are categorized as an act of aggression, Koo said.
If a Chinese blockade were to occur, it would have deep implications for the world, given how critical a transportation route the Taiwan Strait is for the international community, he said.
Taiwan's armed forces, in turn, would begin wartime deployments and tap into the country's "defense resiliency," he said.
Prior to the hearing, Koo said 20 percent of the value of global trade transported by sea goes through the Taiwan Strait, and if there were a blockade, the international community would "definitely" have to respond, he said.
- Mirage-2000 pilot returns to flying status: Taiwan's Air ForceA Taiwanese fighter pilot who ejected to safety from a Mirage-2000 jet that later crashed into waters off Hsinchu County after losing power last month has returned to flying, according to Taiwan's Air Force.10/19/2024 01:28 PM
- Much of China's military drill 'livestream' pre-recorded: Defense ministerA significant portion of China's "livestream" of the Joint Sword-2024B military drills it staged around Taiwan on Oct. 14 was pre-recorded, Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said Thursday.10/17/2024 09:21 PM
- China coast guard 'patrols' around Taiwan military in nature: MinisterChinese coast guard ships deployed in conjunction with Chinese Navy vessels in military exercises held near Taiwan should be seen as part of the drills and not just law enforcement, Taiwan's defense minister said Thursday.10/17/2024 05:24 PM
- Cross-Strait
Chinese blockade would trigger military response from Taiwan: Minister10/23/2024 06:01 PM
- Society
McDonald's Taiwan affirms food safety after U.S. E. coli outbreak10/23/2024 05:29 PM
- Politics
Ex-Taiwan rep to Brisbane named new Indonesia envoy10/23/2024 05:20 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end lower as TSMC extends losses10/23/2024 05:11 PM
- Culture
Kaohsiung unveils giant pumpkin lantern ahead of Halloween10/23/2024 04:27 PM