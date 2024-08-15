MAC criticizes China's claim of uncovering over 1,000 Taiwanese spy cases

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday that China's claim of detecting more than 1,000 cases of espionage by Taiwanese spies was a means of achieving "goals" set by high-level Chinese authorities.

If the Chinese authorities' claim is not a boast, then it suggests that they are abusing their power to detain people, MAC deputy head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) said at a press conference.

He was referring to an article published Tuesday on the social media account of China's Ministry of State Security, which said that its authorities had "uncovered more than 1,000 cases of espionage by Taiwanese spies," without providing any details.

A large number of espionage networks established by Taiwanese spies in China have been destroyed, while "Taiwan independence leaders" such as Yang Chih-yuan (楊智淵) have being arrested, dealing a "severe blow and strong deterrence" to Taiwan independence forces, according to the article titled "Resolutely Fight against Taiwan-related Separatism and Espionage."

Yang, one of the founders of the Taiwanese National Party, was the first Taiwanese to be prosecuted and arrested for the crime of "secession" in China and has been in custody there since August 2022.

On Thursday, Liang said the approach taken by the Chinese Communist Party over the years has been very simple, with the high-level authorities setting certain targets, and the subordinates working to achieve those "goals."

"Historically, whether it's the Anti-Rightist Campaign, the Cultural Revolution, the Great Leap Forward, or others, it has always been the same [approach]," Liang added.

Regarding Yang's arrest, Liang said the MAC has been in contact with his family and now has "a better understanding of his current situation" but cannot disclose any detailed information, as it has to respect his family's wishes.

Liang said Yang's political stance has often been fluid, aligning sometimes with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and at other times with the opposition Kuomintang, which means it is difficult to categorize his views.

"Before his arrest, he was teaching Go in China and participating in some Go competitions," Liang said. "It is quite absurd that someone like him can be labeled as a leading advocate of Taiwan independence, just to achieve those [Chinese] 'goals.'"