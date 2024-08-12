Taiwan fishing boat crew detained in China likely to be released Tuesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) Four crew members of a Taiwanese fishing vessel detained by the Chinese authorities since July 2 are expected to be released on Tuesday but the return dates of the captain and the boat remain uncertain, according to a former official.

The Fujian Provincial People's Government's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) is likely to first release the crew members on Tuesday, including a Taiwanese national surnamed Ting (丁) and three Indonesian nationals, Chen Shuang-chuan (陳雙全), former deputy speaker of the Penghu County Council, told CNA Monday.

According to Chen, they will take a boat to the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, where they will be picked up by the "Da Jin Man No. 96" fishing boat, which belongs to the same fleet as the "Da Jin Man No. 88" vessel, and then returned to Penghu.

"Da Jin Man No. 88," a Taiwanese fishing vessel registered in Penghu, was boarded and seized by China's coast guard east-northeast of Liaoluo Bay 17.5 nautical miles outside Taiwan-controlled "restricted waters" off the Kinmen on July 2, according to Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA).

Graphic: CNA

The vessel, along with its Taiwanese captain, surnamed Hung (洪), and three Indonesian and one Taiwanese crew, were detained by the Chinese authorities for illegally fishing during a seasonal moratorium, the CGA said.

Regarding Hung and the fishing boat "Da Jin Man No. 88," Chen said that he would hold discussions over their release with the Fujian TAO in Quanzhou on Monday afternoon.

Penghu County Council Speaker Chen Yu-Jen (陳毓仁), former Legislator Lin Pin-kuan (林炳坤), Hung's daughter and the owner of "Da Jin Man No. 88," will also meet with the Chinese officials, according to Chen.