Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
SEF signals goodwill to China, assigns personnel to Kinmen

07/20/2024 10:16 PM
Photo courtesy of Straits Exchange Foundation
Photo courtesy of Straits Exchange Foundation

Taipei, July 20 (CNA) Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) on Saturday announced it will assign personnel to work at a local service center in outlying Kinmen County to promote cross-strait ties.

"(This move) signifies that the government is 100 percent committed to promoting healthy cross-strait exchanges in both directions," said SEF Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Luo Wen-jia (羅文嘉) at a service inauguration ceremony.

Starting Saturday, Luo explained, personnel from the SEF will be stationed at a local service center in Kinmen dedicated to handling ferry-related services between Taiwan's Kinmen and the nearby Chinese coastal city of Xiamen.

Cross-strait ferry services, part of the "mini-three links" that cover direct trade, postal and transportation exchanges between limited administrative areas of both sides, was resumed in January 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Supervised by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, the SEF is a semiofficial organization set up by Taiwan to handle technical matters with China.

"Resuming equal and reciprocal cross-strait exchanges has always been a policy promoted by the Taiwanese government," Luo said, citing his planned attendance at the Xiamen-Kinmen relay swimming contest scheduled for Sunday as an example.

Luo said he hopes that the SEF's new operations could encourage a positive response from China, adding that "if goodwill continues to be extended but remains unanswered, it would be a pity if the opportunity is missed."

Luo also commented on China's detention of a non-commissioned Taiwanese officer earlier this year, saying he expects the serviceman's safe return.

The 25-year-old officer, who was part of the Kinmen Garrison Brigade, was rescued by the Chinese coast guard after drifting into Chinese waters off Fujian Province during a fishing trip in March. He has since been held due to his "sensitive status" as an active-duty soldier.

On June 26, China's Taiwan Affairs Office stated that the officer is in good health, adding that "related issues will be properly handled by the relevant departments."

(By Liao Wen-chi and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/JT

