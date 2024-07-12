NSB, MOJ investigating case of Xinhua reporter: MAC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 12 (CNA) The National Security Bureau (NSB) and the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) Investigation Bureau are investigating the case of a reporter from China's state-run media suspected of illegally working on the production of a political TV talk show, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Thursday.

MAC deputy head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) said that an administrative investigation of the case, completed by the MAC in conjunction with the Ministry of Culture and the National Communications Commission, "could only use limited means to question the relevant parties."

"Therefore the investigation will be continued by the judicial authorities," Liang added.

The case originated from a report made by local newspaper the Liberty Times on June 25 that a reporter from China's state-run Xinhua News Agency had allegedly influenced and monitored the production of a politics-themed television show.

Liang said on an radio show on July 1 that Chinese media outlets including Xinhua News Agency are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, so collaborating with them to produce political commentary programs could potentially violate Article 33-1 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

According to this law, individuals and organizations in Taiwan are not allowed to engage in "any form of cooperative activity with the agencies, institutions, or organizations of the Mainland Area which are political parties."

The MAC published a press release earlier this week indicating that the administrative investigation has been completed.

During the course of the investigation, other media workers employed by Xinhua and the television station responsible for the political talk show were questioned, the MAC said.

The conclusions of the investigation have not been made public, but the MAC said that the information collected will be provided to prosecutors.

The reporter allegedly involved in the case arrived in Taiwan in February and left in May, according to the MAC.