DEFENSE/48 PLA aircraft, ships detected near Taiwan: Defense ministry
Taipei, June 22 (CNA) A total of 48 People Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and vessels were detected in the airspace and waters around Taiwan in the 24-hour period starting at 6 a.m. Friday, with some planes seen as close as 31 nautical miles from Taiwan's southernmost tip, the defense ministry said.
Forty-one Chinese military aircraft were detected in the vicinity of Taiwan, of which 23 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and nine crossed its extension, entering the country's northern, southwestern, and eastern air defense identification zone (ADIZ), flight routes released on Saturday by the Ministry of National Defense (MND) showed.
Of the nine aircraft that crossed the median line's extension, a fleet made up of seven fighter jets and drones flew around the southwestern ADIZ and entered airspace off the country's east coast, some of which flew as close as 31 nautical miles (57.4 kilometers) from Cape Eluanbi on Taiwan's southernmost tip, information released by the MND showed.
An ADIZ is a self-declared area, in which a country claims the right to identify, locate, and control approaching foreign aircraft, but it is not part of its territorial airspace as defined by international law.
Meanwhile, seven PLA vessels were detected in waters off Taiwan during that same period, according to the MND.
The defense ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation and had deployed combat air patrol aircraft, coastal missile systems, and Navy vessels in response.
- U.S. says reprioritizing missile deliveries to Ukraine won't affect TaiwanThe United States has decided to prioritize the delivery of Patriot missiles and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to Ukraine, but the decision will not affect orders placed by Taiwan, a White House official said on Thursday.06/21/2024 07:21 PM
- Taiwan's Air Force conducts large-scale joint air defense drillsTaiwan's Air Force in the early hours of Thursday conducted air defense exercises in multiple zones aimed at preparing the armed forces for possible attacks from China on critical military infrastructure and bases, according to a military source with direct knowledge of the matter.06/20/2024 08:01 PM
- Suicide drones to be delivered to Taiwan 2024-2025: U.S. State DepartmentThe Switchblade 300 loitering munitions and ALTIUS 600M-V unmanned aerial vehicles that Taiwan has ordered from the United States are scheduled for delivery between this year and 2025, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) indicated on Wednesday.06/20/2024 02:32 PM
