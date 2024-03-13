To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Supporters, opponents of changes to Chinese spouse rules rally in Taipei

Taipei, March 13 (CNA) Supporters and opponents of a Kuomintang (KMT)-backed proposal that would allow Chinese spouses to acquire Taiwanese citizenship after four years instead of six held separate rallies in Taipei Tuesday.

Speaking in front of the office of the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), KMT Legislator Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) said expediting the "naturalization" process would "safeguard new immigrants' rights."

Ge Lan (戈蘭), a Taiwan-born Chinese wife of a Taiwanese national, said that although Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continually boasts of its human rights record, discrimination against Chinese spouses continues to worsen.

Ma Lily (馬莉莉), meanwhile, pleaded with the DPP to view herself and other Chinese spouses as members of the same family.

"I love Taiwan, and I have always told others that I am Taiwanese ... we [Chinese spouses] just came a bit late," Ma said.

New Party vice spokesman You Chih-pin (游智彬) described the different naturalization processes for Chinese spouses and other foreigners as an insult to human rights practices.

Spousal rights in marriages between Taiwanese citizens and people born in the People's Republic of China (PRC) are currently governed by a separate set of laws for those with nationalities of other countries.

Individuals from countries other than the PRC can naturalize by renouncing than current nationality and taking a citizenship test after four years of marriage to a Taiwanese citizen.

For Chinese spouses, however, legal ambiguities and the nature of relations between the PRC and the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name, mean a minimum wait of six years to obtain Taiwanese citizenship.

A different disparity in the naturalization process -- the waiving of the citizenship test taken by other non-PRC-born foreign spouses -- has drawn the ire of opponents of the amendments.

At a separate news conference Tuesday, DPP Lawmaker Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) said that as China is considered a foreign country from the DPP's point of view, Chinese husbands and wives of Taiwanese nationals should also take tests and swear an oath of loyalty.

Independence-leaning Northern Taiwan Society Vice Chairman Lo Chun-hsuan (羅浚晅), meanwhile, said he suspected proponents of the amendments were "colluding with other countries in a concerted move (to subvert Taiwan)."