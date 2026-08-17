U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
08/17/2026 04:14 PM
Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.194 to close at NT$31.852.
Turnover totaled US$1.784 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.020, and moved to a low of NT$31.824 before rebounding.
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