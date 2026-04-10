Taiwan shares open higher
04/10/2026 10:20 AM
Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 89.71 points at 34,950.87 Friday on turnover of NT$10.04 billion (US$313.63 million).
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