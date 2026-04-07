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U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading

04/07/2026 11:20 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.970 at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.002 from the previous close.

(By Christie Chen)

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