Taiwan shares close down 1.8%
03/30/2026 01:46 PM
Taipei, March 30 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 594.43 points, or 1.8 percent, at 32,518.16 Monday on turnover of NT$646.62 billion (US$20.04 billion).
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