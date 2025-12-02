Terry Gou's daughter to dispose of all Hon Hai shares she owns

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) Two companies wholly owned by the daughter of the founder of Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported to the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on Monday that they will dispose of all of the Hon Hai shares they hold.

In filings with the TWSE, Hong Wei Investment Co. said it will sell the 2.771 million Hon Hai shares it holds, and Frontier Investment Corp said it will sell its 2.409 million Hon Hai shares between Dec. 4, 2025 to Jan. 3, 2026.

The two companies are wholly owned and chaired by Gou Hsiao-ling (郭曉玲), the oldest daughter of Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘). The elder Gou is still a big shareholder in the company but no longer involved in its daily operations.

The two companies serve as institutional shareholders of Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn, and given that they are owned by Terry Gou's daughter, their disposal of shares could be seen as an important indicator of investor sentiment.

According to the TWSE, Terry Gou had held almost 1.74 billion Hon Hai shares as of the end of October, while "an interested party" related to Terry Gou owned 5.18 million shares.

Given that the two companies owned by Gou Hsiao-ling held 5.18 million shares, the "interested party" is thought to be her and that the shares represent all of her holdings in Hon Hai.

Based on the NT$222 (US$7.06) closing share price of Hon Hai on Monday, the two companies are expected to pocket about NT$1.15 billion through the sale of shares.

Analysts said the disposal plan was understandable, given that Hon Hai shares have risen significantly due to market enthusiasm over artificial intelligence development. Hon Hai is a leading assembler of AI servers.

Before Monday, shares of Hon Hai had soared almost 40 percent since the beginning of July.

As of 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, Hon Hai shares had risen 0.45 percent to NT$223.00, off a high of NT$225.00.