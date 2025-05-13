To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.139 to close at NT$30.455.

Turnover totaled US$1.47 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$30.310, and moved between NT$30.255 and NT$30.460 before the close.