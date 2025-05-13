U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
05/13/2025 04:15 PM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.139 to close at NT$30.455.
Turnover totaled US$1.47 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$30.310, and moved between NT$30.255 and NT$30.460 before the close.
