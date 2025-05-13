Taiwan Lottery to add NT$400 million to Dragon Boat Festival jackpots

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) To celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival and stimulate interest, Taiwan Lottery announced Tuesday that it will increase the jackpots in several of its lotteries by a total of NT$400 million (US$13.16 million).

Speaking with reporters, Taiwan Lottery President Hsieh Chih-hong (謝志宏) said the popular Lotto 6/49, in which lottery ticket buyers have to pick six numbers from a total of 49 numbers to win the top prize, will be among the popular lotteries to see a higher jackpot.

Starting from May 20, Hsieh said, Lotto 6/49 will have a total of 100 special draws in additional to its regular draws.

The special draws will follow the same rules as regular draws, Hsieh said, with six winning numbers drawn and ticket buyers who selected the six winning numbers winning a cash prize.

For the special draws, winners will receive NT$1 million or share the prize money with other ticket holders who also have the six winning numbers.

If there are special draws in which nobody wins, they will continue to be held until all 100 NT$1 million special prizes are distributed or until July 4, Hsieh said.

Lotto 6/49's draw is held every Tuesday and Friday.

Hsieh said Taiwan Lottery will also add prize money for its BINGO BINGO game, in which lottery ticket buyers bet on a big or a small number or an odd number or an even number every five minutes.

In the 14 days starting from May 26, BINGO BINGO will increase the prize money for winners to seven times their bets, compared with the regular sixfold, and it will also give winners of its "super numbers" a prize of NT$1,500 per bet, up from the regular NT$1,200, Hsieh said.

Hsieh said the added jackpots are expected to boost the revenue of Taiwan Lottery by NT$1.6 billion during the Dragon Boat Festival period.