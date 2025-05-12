TSMC ranked as No. 10 most valuable company globally in 2025

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) ranked the 10th most valuable company globally in 2025, according to Canadian-based market information advisory firm Visual Capitalist.

In its top 50 most valuable company rankings in the world for 2025, Visual Capitalist said TSMC sat on about US$915 billion in market cap as of May 5, making it the 10th most valuable company in the world and No. 1 in Asia.

Visual Capitalist described TSMC as the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry operator, which rolls out chips for major tech names like American consumer electronics brand Apple Inc., artificial intelligence chip designers Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).

The top 50 most valuable companies in the rankings "hold immense sway over the global economy, shaping everything from technology to consumer trends," Visual Capitalist said.

As of May 5, U.S. tech giant Microsoft Corp. led with a market cap of US$3.24 trillion, followed by Apple (US$2.97 trillion), Nvidia (US$2.78 trillion), Alphabet Inc. -- Google's parent company -- (US$2.0 trillion), and U.S. e-commerce services provider Amazon.com Inc. (US$1.98 trillion).

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. came in sixth with US$1.62 trillion in market cap as of May 5, followed by Meta Platforms, Inc. -- formerly known as Facebook -- (US$1.51 trillion), Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which is owned by American investment guru Warren Buffett, (US$1.10 trillion), U.S.-based smartphone IC designer Qualcomm Inc. (US$944 billion), and TSMC.

According to Visual Capitalist, the United States has the highest representation in the 2025 rankings with 32 companies, followed by China with five.

According to Visual Capitalist, the two largest companies on the list -- Microsoft and Apple -- have frequently traded places as the world's most valuable company over the past decade. Both are incorporating AI applications into their products, which has contributed to their market cap growth in recent years.

Among the five Chinese companies on the list, Shenzhen-based technology and entertainment conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. ranked 16th globally, retaining its position as the most valuable company in China.

It was followed by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (28th), e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (32nd), liquor brand Kweichow Moutai Co. (40th), and the Agricultural Bank of China (44th).