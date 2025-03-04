U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.004 to close at NT$32.913.

Turnover totaled US$1.430 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.910, and moved to a high of NT$32.976 before the close.