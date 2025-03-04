Taiwan shares end down 0.70%
03/04/2025 02:00 PM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed down 159.37 points, or 0.70 percent, at 22,596.88 on turnover of NT$400.21 billion (US$12.15 billion).
