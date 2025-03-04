U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
03/04/2025 10:39 AM
Taipei, March (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.950 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.033 from the previous close.
