Number of shareholders in Taiwan-listed ETFs breaches 10 million
Taipei, Dec. 30 (CNA) The number of shareholders in Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE)-listed exchange-traded funds (ETF) grew by nearly 70 percent to over 10 million in 2024, the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corp. (TDCC) said Monday.
According to the TDCC, shareholder numbers for leading ETFs surpassed local market heavyweights Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the TWSE's most heavily weighted stock, and China Steel Corp.
As of Dec. 27, Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF was the most popular local ETF, with 1.55 million shareholders, the TDCC said.
Cathay Taiwan Select ESG Sustainability High Yield ETF had assets worth NT$380.29 billion under its management as of Dec. 30, a 52.5 percent year-over-year increase, the TDCC added.
Taiwan's bullish stock market has been mainly bolstered by domestic capital and ETFs, in particular, the TDCC said, noting that foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$670.2 billion worth of shares this year.
