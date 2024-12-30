Taiwan shares close down 0.37%
12/30/2024 02:41 PM
Taipei, Dec. 30 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 85.48 points, or 0.37 percent, at 23,190.20 Monday on turnover of NT$266.62 billion (US$8.13 billion).
