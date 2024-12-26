Focus Taiwan App
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

12/26/2024 04:12 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.028 to close at NT$32.696.

Turnover totaled US$803 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.67, and peaked at NT$32.727 during trading.

(By Kay Liu)

Enditem

