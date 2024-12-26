U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
12/26/2024 04:12 PM
Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.028 to close at NT$32.696.
Turnover totaled US$803 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.67, and peaked at NT$32.727 during trading.
