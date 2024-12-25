Kuo-Kuang to relocate Taipei-Taoyuan Airport bus service

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 25 (CNA) The 1819 bus to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will depart from Taipei Bus Station instead of outside Taipei Main Station from 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport has confirmed.

The 1819, which runs 24/7, will depart from Taipei Bus Station in Q Square Mall, a few hundred meters from Kuo-Kuang's current stop next to East Gate 3 at Taipei Main Station, the company said in mid-December.

Kuo-Kuang added that three other routes, along with the 1819, will also change starting points.

The 1813, 1813D, and 1815 routes connecting Taipei with Keelung and Jinshan will begin at the Taipei bus stop currently designated for drop-offs near Taipei Main Station.

The current Kuo-Kuang terminal will be demolished and a new footbridge across Civic Boulevard will be constructed, a Taipei City Government proposal showed.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Kay Liu) Enditem/kb