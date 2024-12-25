Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Kuo-Kuang to relocate Taipei-Taoyuan Airport bus service

12/25/2024 08:43 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Dec. 25 (CNA) The 1819 bus to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will depart from Taipei Bus Station instead of outside Taipei Main Station from 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport has confirmed.

The 1819, which runs 24/7, will depart from Taipei Bus Station in Q Square Mall, a few hundred meters from Kuo-Kuang's current stop next to East Gate 3 at Taipei Main Station, the company said in mid-December.

Kuo-Kuang added that three other routes, along with the 1819, will also change starting points.

The 1813, 1813D, and 1815 routes connecting Taipei with Keelung and Jinshan will begin at the Taipei bus stop currently designated for drop-offs near Taipei Main Station.

The current Kuo-Kuang terminal will be demolished and a new footbridge across Civic Boulevard will be constructed, a Taipei City Government proposal showed.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Kay Liu)

Enditem/kb

Graphic: Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport
Graphic: Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    105