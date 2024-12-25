Taiwan shares open higher
12/25/2024 09:09 AM
Taipei, Dec. 25 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 106.11 points at 23,226.35 Wednesday on turnover of NT$2.46 billion (US$75.30 million).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.43%12/25/2024 02:16 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's consular affairs chief named as new envoy to Greece12/25/2024 12:59 PM
- Culture
National Palace Museum hopes for more visitors despite challenges12/25/2024 12:35 PM
- Politics
FAPA welcomes enactment of 2025 U.S. defense spending legislation12/25/2024 11:49 AM
- Society
Taiwan's weather to turn stable Wednesday12/25/2024 10:53 AM