U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/23/2024 04:36 PM
Taipei, Dec. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.003 to close at NT$32.688.
Turnover totaled US$1.329 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.630, and moved between NT$32.625 and NT$32.725 before the close.
