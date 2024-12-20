U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
12/20/2024 11:05 AM
Taipei, Dec. 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.702 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.034 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.84%12/20/2024 02:38 PM
- Politics
Legislature erupts in brawls as DPP tries to block contentious bills12/20/2024 02:28 PM
- Society
Another cold air mass to approach Taiwan Saturday: CWA12/20/2024 01:13 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading12/20/2024 11:05 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/20/2024 10:44 AM