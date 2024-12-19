U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
12/19/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, Dec. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.187 to close at NT$32.668.
Turnover totaled US$2.472 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.550, and moved to a high of NT$32.726 before the close.
